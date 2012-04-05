Dwight: 'This will be a ghost town' if prison closes

The proposal to close Dwight Correctional Center isn't personal, state officials said Wednesday.

Tell that to Colleen Petree, a correctional officer and former nurse at the prison since 1998.

"When I started at Dwight, I lived an hour from work," said Petree, a mother of two adult and adolescent children. "My husband and I decided to move to Dwight so we can be closer."

As her two youngest children hovered over a handheld Nintendo DS, Petree's eyes swelled with tears.

"I'm 45 years old," she said. "I can't start all over again."

Dwight was abuzz leading up to the special state hearing's 4 p.m. start time.

Makeshift signs sprang up around town directing motorists to the school. Green signs reading "Save Dwight Prison" lined the front lawns of homes in ubiquity. Green T-shirts sprang up like uniforms.

The Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability heard testimony from about 50 elected officials, union representatives, business owners and prison employees during a marathon, four-hour-long hearing at Dwight Township High School.

It was the third of six scheduled hearings and the commission will release its nonbinding recommendation to Quinn and the General Assembly by May 5. The Dwight prison is set to close Aug. 31.

State Rep. Jason Barickman, R-Champaign, questioned the state's claim that the 82-year-old facility requires "a variety of serious capital needs."

Of the $18.2 million in needed infrastructure upgrades, Corrections Director S.A. Godinez said more than $6 million would be required immediately if the prison stays open.

That includes renovations to the facility's wastewater treatment plant, roof, housing units and showers.

But opponents of the plan pointed to the "human cost" of closing down the prison, one of three major employers in the village of 4,200.

"This will be a ghost town," said Kim Csecsinovits, a Dwight resident whose son and daughter-in-law were working their shifts as correctional officers during Wednesday evening.

Others said Dwight, the state's only intake center for women prisoners, has established mental health and anti-recidivism programs that can not be replicated -- at least not for cheap.

Sam Zito, a Streator resident and retired 23-year veteran prison guard and sergeant, said moving Dwight's inmate population farther southwest to Logan Correctional Center would devastate its connection to the outside world.

"If their families and everyone else needs to go two hours more now," he said, "that's a hardship on everyone."

State officials said 63 percent of Dwight's prison population come from Cook County and surrounding counties.

"I've not heard a definitive case from the state that Dwight needs to close," said state Sen. Toi Hutchinson, D-Olympia Fields, though she concedes that all areas likely impacted by closures stand to make compelling cases that their towns and cities be spared the rod. She did not attend Wednesday's hearing.

Perhaps more troubling to Hutchinson is that the commission's ruling is only advisory.

"I don't like the way the administration and the legislative branch regularly ignore recommendations from COGFA."

Complicating the issue, Dwight prison is on the state's historical registry, which means it can't be torn down.

State officials estimated it will cost $350,000 each year just to keep the grounds maintained.

By 7 p.m. only a third of the estimated crowd of 500 remained. Many appeared worn and tried. Much of the applause lost most of its strength.

As the hearing dragged on, one man in the audience sitting in the bleachers turned to the man next him.

"They're talking in circles," he said.