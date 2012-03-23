Bourbonnais: Man wields sword around ONU campus

A man faces multiple charges after reportedly walking toward the middle of Olivet Nazarene University's campus Tuesday evening while wielding a Samurai sword with a roughly 30-inch blade.

John J. Wade, 30, of North Madison Avenue, Bradley, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday by Bourbonnais police for unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a police officer, disorderly conduct and possession of cannabis.

An ONU public safety officer had disarmed Wade, who was running through a parking lot when officers arrived. He was arrested after a brief struggle and during a subsequent search, officers found 3.2 grams of marijuana.

The public safety officer told police Wade held the sword away from his body with his arm extended and the sword upward as he walked from the south into the Centennial Chapel parking lot. The sword reportedly remained in its sheath during the incident.

Wade also had an outstanding Kankakee County warrant for a traffic charge. He was transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

-- Rob Laird