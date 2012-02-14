Beecher Principal Wright to head BBCHS

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Board of Education voted Monday night to approve the appointment of Brian Wright as the next school principal.

According to a statement released this morning, he will officially replace the retiring Bill Gamble July 1. Gamble has served as principal since 2000.

Wright will return to BBCHS after serving six years as principal of Beecher High School. Earlier in his career, he spent 15 years as a BBCHS teacher and administrator, serving first in the science department and later as dean of students.

Wright holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Mich., and a Master of Arts degree in education from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. He has a doctorate in education from Illinois State University in Normal.

The new appointee lives in Momence with his wife and daughters.

-- Dennis Yohnka