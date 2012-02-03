Kankakee County: Finding ways to feed the hungry

The war against hunger is finding more allies in Kankakee County.

In the Pembroke Township area, retirees Bruce and Lily Spencer have established a food pantry at the site of the Riverside Medical Center's health clinic, 3400 S. Main St.

And, in Kankakee, the New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1111 E. Chestnut St., is moving into its third week of operating a free soup kitchen.

The Spencers began their effort in a double-wide trailer in 2007. They get food from the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Midwest Food Bank, paying for the handling costs out of their own accounts.

"We are fortunate to run the Lord's Lamb Food Pantry in those trailers -- rent-free and with no utility costs, thanks to Riverside," Bruce said.

The pantry is open Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"We served 800 people last month and 900 the month before that," he said. "We stay pretty busy."

At the soup kitchen, Pastor Tom Ivy's wife Deborah, her mother-in-law Oline Lane and Deacon Marshawi Boyd serve as the chief cooks for approximately 50 guests a day. The meals are served 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, with food stuffs left over from the church's food pantry.

"My specialty is vegetable soup and cornbread. Oline makes chicken noodle. And Marshawi does beef stew. And we make it all from scratch.

"We're doing 50 or so now, but I wouldn't care if we had 100 people come here. We would feed them in shifts if we had to. Everyone is welcome."

The New Vision food pantry is open Fridays.