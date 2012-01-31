Kankakee: Black History Month program

The Kankakee Public Library will hold a Black History "Celebration of Education" at 6 p.m. Thursday in the fourth-floor auditorium.

The story of Civil War soldier Andrew Lewis will be brought to life by retired Fiscal Officer Robert Davis, a former teacher at the University of Illinois. Born into slavery in Kentucky and raised in Missouri, Lewis escaped to the North and became a soldier in the Illinois 29th Infantry.

Davis served on the Abraham Lincoln Association board of directors, the Sangamon County Historical Society and the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition.

Scholarships will be awarded by the city of Kankakee to outstanding high school seniors in Kankakee during the program. There will also be a dessert reception.