Kankakee schools seek input

Parents of students in Kankakee School District 111 will get an opportunity to speak their mind at a pair of community forums Tuesday at the Kankakee Public Library.

The first will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and the second from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The objective of the forums, overseen by an outside consultant group hired by the school board last year, is to garner ideas about ways to better serve the student body, said district Superintendent Colleen Legge.

"It's an opportunity for them to share their thoughts," Legge said. "It's very important that parents be active stakeholders in the district and for them to make known what their thoughts are."

The district hasn't made Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP) in recent years. In order to be labeled as making AYP, 77.5 percent of students must pass the Illinois Learning Standards in reading and math.

In an attempt to figure out ways to improve, the school board approved the hiring of Atlantic Research Partners, an outside consultant company based out of Florida, to perform an audit of the high school.

"We felt like we needed the audit to see what our biggest issues were," Legge said. "One of the things we agreed we needed to do was to meet with community people regarding their thoughts on what our schools are doing well at and not doing well at."

Atlantic Research will provide a report of proposed improvements to the school two to three weeks after the forum, and Legge said the school board will use the information in determining changes to be made in the 2012-13 academic year.