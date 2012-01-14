Man tied to Kankakee bombing sentenced on drug conviction

A New Lenox man who was a high-ranking member of a street gang that was believed to be involved in a Kankakee house bombing in 2000 was sentenced Monday to 26 years in prison on a narcotics conviction.

Ruben Gutierrez, 48, of New Lenox, was sentenced for a March 2010 arrest by New Lenox police in which they found 31 grams of cocaine in his home. The drugs were found during a search of the house.

Gutierrez pleaded guilty in June 2011 in Will County Court to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

During the sentencing hearing, Kankakee police Lt. Patrick Kane testified about Gutierrez's efforts in 2000 to locate and punish fellow gang members who stole a kilogram of cocaine from him.

According to a press release from the Will County State's Attorney's Office, Kane testified that Gutierrez and 20 other gang members hunted down a gang member, Marty Patnaude, and shot him, grazing his head. Patnaude survived and Gutierrez was eventually convicted of home invasion in Kankakee County.

Before his conviction, however, several members of the street gang blew up the Patnaude home. Patnaude was not inside, but his parents were and they were killed in the blast. Gutierrez was never charged in connection with the bombing.

