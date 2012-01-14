Illinois Lottery changes games, management

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal print edition Jan. 7, 2012</strong>

The Illinois Lottery has undergone some subtle changes and a major transition in recent months.

While players have noticed the new array of instant tickets displayed in vending machines, the big difference is internal. On March 1, 2011, an international consortium, known as Northstar Lottery Group, took over day-to-day management of product development (leading to the larger denominations of instant tickets), marketing and sales operations.

Jodie Winnett, the acting superintendent of the Illinois Lottery, said that Northstar brought "new energy" and "is taking our already successful business to a level beyond what I have seen."

"(Northstar) will be able to continue to grow (the Illinois Lottery) through methods that would not have been possible as a purely state-run entity," she said in a recent news release.

Winnett added that the final six months of 2011 saw the highest monthly sales of instant tickets in the 37-year history of the Illinois Lottery. The instant tickets -- that now range from $1 to $30 -- represented more than half of all sales in fiscal year 2011. The instant tickets accounted for $1.279 billion of the $2.278 billion state total.

The Pick Three game was the next largest producer, generating sales of $291 million. The big jackpots of the Powerball game might generate some buzz in the workplace, but it accounted for only $84.9 million, topping only the Power Play game that was the least productive income source among all games, generating $12.4 million.

Northstar is owned by lottery giants GTECH and Scientific Games. Digging a little deeper, a gambling consortium based in Italy, Lottomatica, purchased GTECH for more than $4 billion in 2010, according to the Illinois Family Institute.

The lottery was established to assist the state's Common School Fund and Capital Fund, and has contributed more than $16 billion to those accounts. School districts note, though, that as that funding has been increased, other state dollars have been diverted, leaving overall education expenditures relatively flat.