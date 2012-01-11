Kankakee County: Kankakee man gets 10-year sentence

Kenneth Joseph Davis was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday for distribution of crack cocaine.

Davis, 31, of 1193 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee, pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to one count of distributing five or more grams of crack cocaine. Two other counts of distributing crack cocaine were dropped in a plea agreement, according to court documents.

Following a three-month drug investigation by KAMEG officers, Davis was indicted on the three counts Dec. 9, 2010, by a federal grand jury at U.S. District Court in Urbana, according to a news release issued by KAMEG.

Davis was then arrested by KAMEG officers on May 16, 2011, on a federal warrant at a business in the 500 block of South Washington Avenue.

Davis pleaded not guilty to all three counts on May 18, but reached the plea agreement with prosecutors on Oct. 4, according to court documents. Davis was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Michael P. McCuskey, who ruled that the Fair Sentencing Act did not apply to his case. The act, signed by President Barack Obama in 2010, lessens the disparity of penalties levied against crimes involving crack cocaine compared to powder cocaine.

Public defenders Jonathan E. Hawley and John Taylor filed a motion Monday appealing McCuskey's ruling.

Davis, a father of five children ranging in ages from 2-13, is currently in custody at Macon County Jail in Decatur.

~ Rob Laird