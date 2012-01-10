Update: Police looking for driver of truck that slammed into Bradley house

Roberta Harris, of Bradley, endured a rude awakening this morning when a pickup truck veered off North Street and into her two-story home at 495 N. Prairie Ave., across from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Now, police are on the lookout for the driver of the full-size Chevrolet, who fled the scene. Harris was not injured in the collision, but she assumes the person driving the truck was, going by the damage to her home and the look of the truck.

"I felt the bed shake -- I thought it was going to fall through the ceiling. The whole house shook," she said. "I ran down to see what happened, and I saw all of the damage in the living room.

"I didn't know it was a truck that did it, until I took the dog out on the porch and saw it. I couldn't believe it."

Bradley police are investigating the crash, which might also involve the theft of the pickup.

Calls to police were not returned by press time.

It appears the truck first plowed into a school sign for nearby BBCHS. That sign post was sent flying into another section of the Harris house.

"It looked like to me that the driver tried to turn, but hit the gas instead of the brakes," Harris said.

The truck struck the house, coming to rest without deploying the vehicle's safety airbags.

"I know it was 5:31 (a.m.) when it hit the house. I looked at the clock," Harris said. "My husband (Cliff) had just left for work about 20 minutes earlier. I called him and he turned around and came back home.

"There are cracks in the walls, in the ceiling and the foundation. Some things can be fixed, but (the impact) knocked my grandmother's shadowbox off the wall and broke things in my glass menagerie. Those things can't be replaced."