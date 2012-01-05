Kankakee County: Low-cost adoption the cat's meow

The first one out was Fanta.

But that was only the beginning.

By the end of December, the Kankakee County Animal Control and Adoption Center adopted out 18 other cats and seven dogs in what Director Julie Boudreau is calling an unprecedented partnership with area veterinarians for a holiday adoption drive.

It started with a phone call from Dr. Stacie Piatt-Vaughn at the VCA Aroma Park Animal Hospital, suggesting that her office spay and neuter pets for free so the county center could reduce adoption fees to $20 and $30 for cats and dogs, respectively. The fees are usually $70 and $100, which include general vaccinations, microchipping and registration.

Boudreau said she decided to try the generosity of other vets and was overwhelmed by the response.

"Surprisingly," she said, "I got, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.'"

County West Animal Hospital in Kankakee, Beecher Vet Clinic, Natural Pet Animal Hospital in Bourbonnais, and vet hospitals in Kankakee, Bradley and Manteno all joined Aroma Park and spayed and neutered 41 cats and dogs.

"It drastically reduced our numbers and got these very deserving animals a home for the holidays," Boudreau said.

But there are still 15 cats that need homes. The more animals the center adopts out, the fewer will be euthanized.

There's 3-month-old Rafiki -- "We have a whole Lion King litter here," said adoption coordinator Michelle Sander -- and 2-year-old Penelope, a Calico with a bushy orange-hued tail.

There's Mr. Sweetums, who on Tuesday broke ranks and did not approach an inquiring reporter with a paw through the grates but instead gently meowed in place.

And of course, Pinkie, the 1-year-old tiger cat who has been at the center the longest. She came in back in August.

