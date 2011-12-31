Local news briefs: Dec. 31

KANKAKEE COUNTY

County Board approves superintendent

A Kankakee County Board committee Thursday unanimously voted to promote Gregg Murphy to superintendent of schools for Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Kay Pangle, who is retiring this week after heading the office for 17 years, publicly endorsed Murphy, her assistant, to replace her.

The appointment now heads to the full board in January for approval.

Regional offices inspect schools, check employee backgrounds, certify teachers and train bus drivers, among other duties. The Kankakee-Iroquois office includes 20 school districts.

Free computer classes

The Kankakee County Housing Authority (KCHA) was awarded $40,000 in state grants to set up a computer learning center at its administrative offices, 185 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, to offer free computer training classes to low-income residents.

KCHA purchased nine computers and will offer beginner and advanced computer classes, including courses on the Internet, Microsoft Word and Excel.

Classes are offered on an individual basis as well as for groups.

If you or your organization wishes to participate in the free classes, please contact Terry Ralston at the KCHA, 815-939-7125.

MOMENCE

Vaccines for dogs/cats

The Spay Illinois Pet Well Clinic, 122 E. Washington St., Momence, is offering $5 rabies and $5 distemper combo vaccines throughout the month of January. The program is for pet owners in Kankakee County that qualify for The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. You must call the clinic at 815-472-2300 for an appointment. Current 2011 SNAP benefit statement and valid state ID are required to participate.

Spay Illinois offers low-cost pet services for dogs and cats regardless of the owner's income from 2 - 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Walk-ins are always welcome during veterinary hours but appointments are preferred.