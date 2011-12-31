From wind direction to wearing polka dots

Halloween might be considered the most superstition-laden holiday, but the arrival of a new year has its own full set of strange beliefs.

According to a website that compiles listings of urban legends, www.snopes.com, New Year's Eve and Day are connected to a wide range of unusual practices. For example:

* Open your windows -- you will let the old year out and the new year in if you do this right before midnight.

* Turn off the washing machine -- while washing clothes, you might accidentally cause a life to wash away in 2012.

* Check the wind direction -- a north wind means bad weather for the year, and an east wind means calamity. So, you're looking for a south wind the brings good fortune or a west wind that brings an abundance of food.

Of course, America's immigrants brought some of these ideas from their homelands. And, fortunately, they left some of their weirder habits behind.

In Germany, for example, it was believed that eating blood tongue on an empty stomach on New Year's Day morning would bring health for the whole year. Maybe indigestion later that day, but good health for the year.

In Scotland, folks would determine their yearlong outlook according to the first foot in the door. In a practice that dated back to Viking raiding days, the Scots declared that it would be a good omen if that person was a dark male. As opposed to a crazy-eyed blonde guy with an ax, asking "What's in your wallet?"

In the Philippines, they developed a full list of unique traditions, from wear polka dots to opening cabinets and drawers to let prosperity in. It was also believed that if you didn't spend any money at all on that first day of the year, your thriftiness would be established and follow you for the next 12 months.

A few traditions seem to be universal: kissing your favorite person at midnight is supposed to guarantee a close relationship all year, and making noise at midnight was initiated to ward off evil spirits.

But those are some of the more sane (or, at least pleasant) superstitions. Others -- including the ritual of jumping 12 times at midnight to increase your height -- have lost traction and been nearly forgotten.

And on the subject of what's forgotten, many will join in the tradition of singing "Auld Lang Syne" again this year. And, in case you were still wondering about those lyrics by poet Robert Burns, all you need to remember is:

"Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

And never brought to mind?

Should auld acquaintance be forgot

And auld lang syne?"

And then the chorus:

"For auld lang syne, my dear,

For auld lang syne,

We'll take a cup o' kindness yet

For auld lang syne!"

All the title means is, "For old long ago." So, the question, then, is should we bother to remember times past in general, and 2011, in particular?

Now you have to decide if you want to forget the past 12 months, or get nostalgic and sob about your misspent days. It's up to you, but keep an eye on that wind direction.