Weather: Too little, too late for white Christmas

It came two days after Christmas, and the less than 1 inch of snow that fell in some parts of the area this morning isn't expected to remain by the time the day ends.

The unseasonably mild temperatures that helped prevent a white Christmas is again denying snow lovers a lasting white landscape as today's high is expected to reach 38 degrees.

Still, the white coating probably thrilled children on holiday vacation as much as it annoyed drivers heading back to work for the final week of 2011.

"We had eight trucks out, and the guys weren't reporting any problems," said Mark Rogers, the acting Kankakee County roads engineer. "The salt was cutting it. All we had a was a little wet, slushy stuff."

Patricia Schatz, of the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, reported just 0.8 inches of snow and the AccuWeather forecast for this region gave little hope for snowball fights or sledding. A high of 34 is predicted for Wednesday, then we'll head into the 40s, with a possible 50-degree high on Saturday.

Measurable snow is not predicted again until Jan. 3, one week from today. The AccuWeather forecast for that date calls for "snow much of the time,'' although it also calls for a high of 40 degrees.