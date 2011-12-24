Nicholas Holstein: Journalists don't love covering tragedy

Being in Emington that Friday night was like walking into a reality that had become unhinged -- a moment where what we know to be true as human beings falls apart.

Sara McMeen took a gun and took the lives of her three children -- including her 10-month old daughter -- her boyfriend, Daniel Warren, and herself.

Warren's body was inside the house. But McMeen's body and those of her children were lying in the backyard.

When I arrived, they were covered by white sheets.

Many people think reporters and photographers love tragedy and grief -- that we are voyeurs to other people's pain. I've not found that to be true of anyone in my newsroom, and it's not true of me.

Last Friday, I would have rather been anywhere else than standing next to that police tape.

But I stood there because it is my job. I watched the officials work. Everything was in plain view. No more than 50 feet from me were the bodies of four people which looked more like piles of clothes than human beings.

As I stood there, officers removed the sheets, and the white gave way to color. The orange of 7-year-old Ian's coat. The pink of 8-year-old Skyler's puffy coat. The neon yellow of the crime scene markers. Framed in the window, the lights of the family's Christmas tree still glowed. It was surreal.

Certainly others have seen worse -- like the neighbor who witnessed McMeen point a gun at her infant daughter and pull the trigger.

What I saw stopped me. It took me a minute to find air, to wonder where love and grace fit in the world.

I empathize with loss, with tragedy. That's not hard. I've lost loved ones too many times in the past 10 years. I understand that. But I can't empathize with the way this family died. I can't get my head around it. As I stood there. I thought, "maybe I'm not supposed to. It's over. What's done is done, and coming undone won't change anything."

Maybe, I thought, "that's the way to get around it. Maybe the way I process something as unimaginable as this is I work."

I bear witness, and then I tell the story. That's what we do. Sometimes we tell the wonderful stories that give us all hope. Sometimes we tell a story like this one, where hope is lost.

So, I kept busy behind my camera. It's how I coped.

I framed the people in the box of my camera viewer. I saw the people in that image, but I imagined they were are not right in front of me.

I'd like to think the camera shields me from what is on the other side of the lens; and while it works for a little while, sooner or later, it catches up to me. Sometimes it happens when I'm working -- sometimes it happens later, when I'm alone, when I'm in crowd, when I'm washing dishes, walking the dog.

All of us -- journalists, neighbors, anyone who witnesses a tragedy -- are affected. We go through the same stages: denial, fear, anger and eventual acceptance. Maybe they come at different times.

Often, when I go into a community where there has been a tragedy, people who have nowhere else to project their feelings, direct them at me.

People have yelled obscenities, made threats, stepped in front of my camera to block the shot. They've called me heartless for doing my job.

I understand where they're coming from. I know they yell at me because there is no one else to yell at, and their emotions have to go somewhere -- and that's what I keep thinking.

But still, I'm like them. I'd rather not be there. I'd rather be anywhere else. I'd rather grow a garden, maybe be on a farm with some dogs running around. Somewhere, anywhere, where there's no police tape.

