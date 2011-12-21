Police blotter: Dec. 21, 2011

<strong>Aggravated battery</strong>

Justen K. Larusso, 20, of 123 N. West Ave., Bradley, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Thursday by Bradley police for aggravated battery, burglary, criminal damage to property, trespass to property and resisting a peace officer. Larusso, along with a juvenile accomplice, reportedly were caught burglarizing storage containers in the 100 block of West Broadway Street. While at the Bradley police station, Larusso reportedly got combative with police and was eventually stunned with a Taser X-26 after not following verbal orders from officers.

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

* Shale Jaraymius Johnson, 35, of 411 S. Wabash Ave., Bradley, was arrested at 11 p.m. Thursday by Bradley police for domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. Johnson was transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

* Kimberly Middleborn, 39, of 2 Little Chief Drive, Bourbonnais, was arrested at 4:21 a.m. Sunday by Kankakee County sheriff's police for domestic battery.

* Kerri Jean Vandusen, 26, of 171 Croswell Ave., Bradley, was arrested at 3:07 a.m. Tuesday by Bradley police for domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic battery.

<strong>Drugs</strong>

Patrick Adam Yohnka Jr., 38, of 324 S. Cleveland Ave., Bradley, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Saturday by Bradley police for possession of cannabis.

<strong>DUI</strong>

Reyes Villar, 26, of 2358 S. Sacramento Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 10 by Bradley police for driving under the influence of alcohol following an accident on the 315 Exit ramp to Interstate 57.

<strong>Mob action</strong>

Anthony L. Boyd, 38, of 572 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, and Teondre L. Shannon, 26, of 848 Gettysburg Drive, Bourbonnais, were arrested at 2:20 a.m. Sunday by Bradley police for mob action and resisting a peace officer following a large fight at a bar in the 800 block of West Broadway Street.

<strong>Motor vehicle theft</strong>

A 2008 Dodge Ram was stolen from the Northfield Square mall parking lot Saturday while the owner was inside shopping and taking his daughter to the movie theater, the man told Bradley police. The theft of the truck occurred between 4:30-10:30 p.m. Several Christmas gifts were inside the truck, the victim told police.

<strong>Theft</strong>

Paul A. King, 44, of 2827S. 13810E Road, Pembroke, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Friday by Kankakee County sheriff's police for theft. King allegedly stole a machine, used to dam creeks, from rural Pembroke sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning, a St. Anne man told Kankakee County sheriff's police. The 15,000-pound Dam Box, an irrigation tool used in farming, was located in rural Kankakee.