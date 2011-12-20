Jeff Bonty: Spirit of Christmas rings true with believers

<em><strong>"Christmas is a time when you get homesick -- even when you're home."-- Carol Nelson</strong></em>

<em><strong>"The only blind person at Christmastime is he who has not Christmas in his heart."-- Helen Keller</strong></em>

These are two quotes that made the Top Ten List for Christmas quotes found on allthingschristmas.com.

The quotes made me think of the Christmas movie, "The Polar Express."

In the opening lines of the movie we hear Hero Boy: "On Christmas Eve many years ago I laid quietly in my bed. I did not rustle the sheets, I breathed slowly and silently. I was listening for a sound I was afraid I'd never hear: the sound of Santa's sleigh bells."

He goes on a train journey that night and learns Christmas is real if you believe in the spirit of the season.

Hero Boy gets to choose the first present of Christmas, which is one of Santa's sleigh bells.

"This bell is a wonderful symbol of the spirit of Christmas -- as am I. Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart," Santa tells Hero Boy.

Hero Boy loses the bell before traveling back to his home. He is sad but he still believes.

Arriving home, there are no presents yet. He still believes.

On Christmas Day, his sister wakes him and says Santa has been there. Presents are under the tree.

His sister finds a small box under the tree that is for her brother.

Hero Boy finds the bell and hears the ringing. Not so for his parents.

Thus they have lost the feeling of Christmas.

I am wondering if during our lifetime we find and lose this feeling of Christmas.

You graduate college, start a job, get married and it is all about the career.

The kids come along and you have the spirit of Christmas as you watch them tear through presents on Christmas Day.

They become teens and college students and you lose it again.

It comes back when we are grandparents, and then never goes.

At least that is what I have observed.

Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman recorded "The Music of Christmas" in 1995.

I was introduced to Chapman's music by a person who has never let Christmas die in her heart.

I found this CD and fell in love with it as the true meaning of Christmas.

There is one song on the CD, "Christmas is All in the Heart," that I never tire of hearing through the season.

Yes, it deals with believing in the season and the reason for Christmas.

The chorus goes:

"'Cause Christmas is all in the heart, that's where the feeling starts,/And like a fire inside, it touches every part,/'Cause Christmas is all in the heart,/And even if no white snow falls, that's all right (okay) because/The joy can still be found, wherever you are,/'Cause Christmas is all in the heart."

I have found since mid-October, the fire for this season has burned brighter than ever.

Even in the trying times, I hear this chorus and believe.

There is a change brewing and I am so glad to know I also hear the sleigh bell ring again.

Here's wishing you all a Merry Christmas.

Let those bells ring.

