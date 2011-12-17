Day in the Life: He wastes no time n pursuit of clean water

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal Dec. 17, 2011</strong>

If the drains work and the toilet flushes, most people generally don't give much thought to what happens next in the wastewater stream.

But Dustin Scheppler, 31, of Bradley, is not most people.

He is one of the crew members at Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency (KRMA), and it's his job to consider very seriously what happens next.

For the past three years, his workplace has been the complex of nine buildings at the edge of the Kankakee River, in Kankakee, right near the Bradley border.

As a lead member of the operations and maintenance department, Scheppler plays a key role in making waste water clean enough to re-enter the river. Lucky for you, you won't have to smell what he smells, but you can see what a day-in-the-life looks like for Scheppler in the diary below.

5:45 a.m. The alarm is ringing, and Scheppler is minutes away from grabbing a quick breakfast before he makes the short trip to 1600 West Brookmont Boulevard.

6:40 Workers report first to a lockerroom and change into uniforms. Showers are provided for freshening up before heading home.

7:00 The staff is expected to stay on premises throughout their shift, so they start promptly at 7 a.m. and the day ends at 3 p.m. The morning meeting is an update on what was accomplished the previous day, what problems might have come up overnight and what the individual assignments are for the day.

7:20 Scheppler steps into a settling room where the smell would weaken a lesser man. He admits it was hard to take the first time he experienced it, but he says a person can get used to it.

8:45 Checking filters is a big part of this job, and Scheppler fishes out a rag that was blocking the flow.

10:15 In another building, Scheppler is performing a pH test on a water sample. He notes, "We have two hospitals and industries that we serve and we have to be careful about pathogens or other products in the water. It has to be safe to go back in the river."

Noon It's time to get to the lunchroom, where Scheppler and co-workers eat lunch. Once in a while, he says, they order in something special. But not today.

1:10 p.m. Scheppler is conducting other tests and looks comfortable in the process. He says the secret is learning from his first on-the-job mentor, co-worker Steve Smith, and putting that education to work. He took college courses in waste water operations and earned an operator license through a program at Joliet Junior College.

2:15 Scheppler checks more valves and gages and explains, "Does this job weigh on me? Yes, I guess it does. I have to do my best every day to turn out clean water. If I make mistakes... if any of us don't care about what we're doing, people could get sick."

3:00 Back in the lockerroom, Scheppler is changing clothes, preparing to head home. He's an active softball player in warmer times, but a TV football fan these days. His fiancé might have other plans, but he can probably catch the games he wants this weekend. With lead status, he's no longer scheduled to work a lot of weekends or holidays.