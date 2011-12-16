Sports: With Hurd's drug charges, playoff hopes dwindle

With the Chicago Bears' wide receiver and special teams player Sam Hurd facing a federal drug indictment, hopes for a Bears' playoff appearance are quickly eroding.

"It doesn't look good," said Bears fan and Kankakee Valley Park District Director Roy Collins.

"It's just unfortunate that these guys make so much money that they can afford to do these things," Collins said. "They have some bad influences, friends you can't shake."

Diehard Bears' fan Dana Goodrich, of Kankakee, still sees some hope in the post-season, but he admits "it's getting slimmer."

"As far as Hurd goes, we can do without him, but we already lost 70 percent of the offense in (quarterback Jay) Cutler and (running back Matt) Forte," he said. "So this is just a minor thing."

~ Dennis Yohnka