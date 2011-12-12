Will County: Another count before culling

Sharpshooters won't cull deer in Messenger Woods and Messenger Marsh forest preserves until the Forest Preserve District of Will County conducts another aerial count of deer in the area.

This is the second year of planned reduction of deer in key forest preserves where overpopulation is believed to endanger native and, in some cases, rare habitat.

The district's commission, which has the same members as the Will County Board, agreed Thursday to spend up to $2,000 to conduct a new helicopter count. It is in response to opposition to the planned deer killing program from Commissioner Kathleen Konicki and others in the Homer Township area, forest preserve district spokesman Bruce Hodgdon said.

"We will do a supplemental count to get active numbers to see if they correspond to what we pulled down in our count last January," he said.

The counting will be done in the next couple of weeks and "snow cover would be ideal for it," he said. The brown deer would be more visible against white snow cover.

"No culling activities will be done until that count is done," Hodgdon said.

"As commission President Corey Singer said, if numbers are dramatically lower than we thought, then it is possible we will not cull in Messenger Woods."

Konicki requested that an objective third party ride on the helicopter to judge the count. Commissioner Chuck Maher, of Naperville, will fly with them, although Konicki questioned whether or not he would be objective.

Konicki is the only one of the 29 commissioners to vote against culling activities with sharpshooters this year and last.

Three weeks ago she and 35 to 40 supporters convinced the Homer Glen Village Board to consider putting a public referendum on the ballot on the issue. The board is scheduled to consider that on Tuesday.

Last year, 134 deer were culled in total at Messenger Woods, Goodenow Grove Forest Preserve, north of Beecher; Sand Ridge Savanna and Kankakee Sands, east of Braidwood; McKinley Woods at Channahon; and the Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve.

This year the goal is 250 deer, with the same sites included, plus Braidwood Dunes and Savanna, Romeoville Prairie Nature Preserve, and Messenger Marsh, at Homer Glen.