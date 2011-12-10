Manhattan: Martin to become new police chief

Harold O. Martin III, of Pilot Point, Texas, will take over for the retiring William Fitzgerald, as police chief of Manhattan, the village announced Wednesday.

Martin, a former police chief of Yorkville, was selected from a field of 73 applicants, according to a news release issued by the village.

Fitzgerald previously retired in 2003, but returned in June 2008 to become chief.

Fitzgerald served on a selection panel that included village administrator Marian Gibson, and three former police chiefs of nearby communities.

The panel interviewed eight candidates, then narrowed the field to four before unanimously agreeing on Martin, according to the news release.

Martin will be sworn in Dec. 20 and will officially take the role Dec. 27.

~ Rob Laird