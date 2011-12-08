Manteno: Former car dealer indicted

The former owner of Don McClain Ford in Manteno was indicted Wednesday for bank fraud and money laundering.

A federal grand jury has charged that Thomas McClain, 57, of Bourbonnais, defrauded a local bank of more than $2.5 million from Jan. 31, 2008 to February 2010.

During this nearly two-year period, McClain made fraudulent entries on the dealership's financial statements to make it appear it had a positive cash flow when often the opposite was true, according to the indictment.

McClain had an agreement with the bank for various operating loans as well as a "floor plan" agreement with Ford Motor Co. to obtain new Ford vehicles on credit to sell to customers.

In exchange, McClain allegedly agreed to pay Ford the outstanding liability for a particular vehicle when it was sold. McClain was required to provide Ford Motor Credit with a month-end balance sheet.

The indictment alleges that McClain caused fraudulent end-of-month adjusting entries to be made to the dealer's financial statements.

Ford Motor Credit, according to the indictment, conducted an audit of the dealership in February 2010 and discovered McClain had allegedly defrauded them by selling new vehicles to customers, but failed to report the sale or pay the outstanding liability.

The dealership has been vacant of vehicles since late April when the inventory was hauled away.

~ Lee Provost