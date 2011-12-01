Peotone: Inspector on Ryan case discusses investigation

During Gov. George Ryan's trial on corruption and obstruction charges, Ed Hammer spent about four to five hours on the stand during a two-day period.

Hammer, 59, of Orland Park, was a special agent within the Secretary of State's Inspector General's office, who started the investigation into the license-for-bribes scandal after a car crash killed Rev. Duane Scott Willis' six children.

The truck driver who hit the Willis' van obtained his license illegally.

Hammer will be in Kankakee to discuss his role in the "Operation Safe Roads" investigation and sign copies of his self-published book, "One Hundred Percent Guilty," from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Paperback Reader, 1015 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee.

Hammer, who retired in 2002, was haunted by the Willis family's tragedy.

So he wrote the 367-page account of the investigation and trial that led to Ryan's 61/2-year federal prison sentence.

Hammer said it was his job and he never hesitated in pursuing the investigation, even when those above him in the Secretary of State's Office -- in particular former Kankakee police chief and then-Inspector General Dean Bauer -- were more interested in shutting the investigation down.

"Dean Bauer and George Ryan talked every day," Hammer said. "Dean Bauer wasn't bright enough to orchestrate the cover-up. It had to come from George Ryan or (Ryan's chief of staff) Scott Fawell."

Bauer pleaded guilty in January 2001 to charges of obstructing a federal investigation. Fawell agreed to a federal plea deal in March 2003 for racketeering and fraud. Fawell later testified against Ryan.

Hammer freely admits that he would like to see Ryan serve out his entire sentence -- in large part because he has never admitted wrongdoing, at least publicly.

"I have no sympathy for him. You know, so many people thought of him as this grandfatherly-type figure. I don't see it. He was grumpy -- especially if someone didn't give him campaign money."

Asked about the book's title, he said that came from a newspaper headline regarding the former governor's verdict.

"He didn't cause the deaths of the Willis children, but his style of fundraising and cover-ups clearly links him to the deaths. This gives him some culpability for sure."

Below are a few excerpts from the book.

"Corruption in government comes with consequences. It may be in the raising of taxes to pay for shady deals; it may be the loss of confidence in the institution of government itself; but most importantly, and tragically, it can mean the loss of lives.

"Putting an unsafe and illegal driver at the wheel of a semi-truck in exchange for political contributions is criminal. To quash the incendiary evidence of corruption is unconscionable.

"I think that most people would agree, but have little chance to make an impact for truth, justice, and change. Yet there were people who fought for the truth to be known, risked their careers to see justice prevail, and hopefully will live to see needed changes made."

-- Rev. Duane Scott Willis, from foreword of "One Hundred Percent Guilty."

"In 1990, George Ryan was the lieutenant governor and he wanted to be governor. Jim Edgar wanted to be governor too, and the Republican Party nominated him. Ryan resented that, probably feeling it was his inheritance to the royal throne. Ryan became second fiddle to Edgar and accepted the nomination for secretary of state. Secretary Edgar had quite a number of people doing a professional service for the Illinois taxpayers. Ryan didn't care. He wanted his people and only his people managing the Secretary of State's Office. At the time, I thought it was because Ryan hated Edgar Republicans as much as he hated Democrats. That was naive. He was putting his people in control because he was going to use the office as a gold mine for his campaign war chest and lavish lifestyle. Ryan wanted only people he could trust not to rat him out."

-- page 23.

"(Dean) Bauer, on the other hand, was not very bright. He had years of experience in Kankakee-style politics. I do not believe his decision-making process contained much forethought. He believed the purpose of his position of inspector general was not to root out corruption or protect Illinois citizens from waste of taxpayer dollars. Bauer believed his job was to be blindly loyal to George Ryan. He believed the purpose as the inspector general and his investigators was to protect Ryan from public embarrassment. I will go so far as to say that Bauer believed part of his job was to protect those that engaged in extortion on behalf of Ryan's campaign for governor."

-- page 69-70.

"One the surface it would appear that Ryan was on the side of law and order after announcing the crackdown on the Midlothian Secretary of State facility. What was it actually? It was one of the first indicators of Ryan's arrogance and hands-off attitude toward public corruption. A news reporter asked Ryan what future plans he had to combat further corruption in the Secretary of State's Office. In Ryan's typical blustery manner, he answered that corruption had always existed and always would. Later, when reporters were not present, Patrick Quinn (not the same as Gov. Patrick Quinn), the assistant state's attorney in charge of the public corruption unit and now an Illinois Appellate Court justice, made a statement to Ryan that security precautions could be put in system to prevent abuses. Ryan turned to (Jack) O'Malley (then Cook County State's Attorney) and said, 'Whose f***in' team is he on?' ... The statement pretty much sums up Ryan's mind-set when it came to his role as a public servant."

-- page 132.

"Ryan's organization was paranoid, much like the Richard Nixon presidency. ... During his tenure as Illinois secretary of state, he routinely had his executive offices electronically swept to determine if he and his staff were being bugged. ... Special Agent Mark Lipe was hired by Jim Redenbo, Secretary of State Jim Edgar's inspector general, because he was one of these specialists. Special Agent (Russ) Sonneveld, hired under Ryan's reign, also had the training. If Ryan knew that this would add to his demise, both agents probably would never have gotten the job."

-- page 162-164.