Kankakee: Community mourns local barber, family man

Hours after Joseph Buckner, known affectionately as Joe Buck, was gunned down near his family’s home in Kankakee, friends held an impromptu candlelight vigil outside the 32-year-old’s barbershop on North Fifth Avenue.

One friend, W. Virgol Hawkins, took to the Internet, uploading a 5-minute video depicting, at once, both despair and anger along with a slew of emotions in between.

“Not only a friend of mine, but somebody who was a pillar in the community, in the black community, was taken tonight,” Hawkins said, his eyes wide and wet.

“To the people responsible,” he said, “you’re gonna have your day. May God really have mercy on your soul.”

On Saturday, Buckner — who died of multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead Friday at Provena St. Mary’s Hospital at 8:22 p.m. — was remembered as a loving father of three, a husband and brother and a friend who touched thousands of lives in the short time he lived.

He was also remembered for his long-held passion — cutting hair.

Tamika McCalleb recalled telling her husband “to go to Joe Buckner because he’s the best.”

She also recalled her son Davon’s growing interest in cutting hair when he was 12 years old. If Joe could do it, so could he, Davon had said.

He’s 15 now and still at it.

“Right now, I’m just trying to grasp and understand why this happened,” McCalleb said.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue around 7:55 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Officers located “numerous shell casings,” according to a press release issued by the Kankakee Police Department, but found Buckner at nearby East River Street and South Osborn Avenue.

Commander Robin Passwater, who is leading the investigation, declined to comment beyond the initial press release but said there were no new developments and no one was in custody as of early Saturday afternoon.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said an autopsy was conducted 9 a.m. Saturday and the preliminary cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. Gessner, too, declined to detail how many times Buckner was shot and where, citing the ongoing investigation.

He did say he was able to recover bullets.

Buckner’s death is the fourth homicide in Kankakee County this year and the second in just one week.

Javier Olivarez, 46, of Kankakee, was killed Nov. 18 in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Police said Friday that a motive in the Buckner case is unclear but they do not believe it is gang-related.

Buckner was born Dec. 15, 1978. He graduated from Kankakee High School in 1997 and went on to barber school. But he began cutting hair when he was 11 years old, said his sister, Edna Washington, 30.

“I knew him when he was a little guy,” said Bruce Sykes, 39, a fellow barber who helped advise Buckner as he prepared to open A Kut Above Barbershop & Salon seven years ago this month. “He always had his goals. Always knew what he wanted to do.”

His specialty?

Shaving intricate graphics and designs into the scalp.

McCalleb said he gave a mean fade.

Buckner himself sported long, thin braids.

He is survived by three young daughters, one who turned 11 years old Saturday, a wife, Tiffany, 30, five siblings, including Washington, and his parents.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Washington said her brother was best known for his generous spirit and his knack to motivate those around him.

He and other area barbers have been giving free haircuts to returning school children for five years.

Headed on a job interview? Buckner would give you a cut for free.

“’Don’t worry about it,’” Washington recalled her brother saying. “’Go get your job.’”

Sykes said he plans to round up the area’s barbers to hold a benefit day of hair cuts with all proceeds to be donated to Buckner’s family.

“He really was one of the good ones,” said McCalleb. “For some coward to take his life like that, he doesn’t deserve it.”