Review: Fiddler's performance resonates tradition

When we continue to do what was done in the past, we bring to life our history and we bring the past generations of our family with us into our present day lives.

Sometimes that it is amazing, rich and comforting -- sometimes, not so much on any of those fronts. It just depends.

And the same can be true when it comes to the traditions in musical theater. When those shows we have loved in the past are reproduced for an audience today, it can be amazing or not so much.

The national touring production of "The Fiddler on the Roof," which plays through this weekend at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University in Chicago, is a very traditional show, recreating all the direction and choreography that Jerome Robbins incorporated into the original Broadway production, when it opened in 1964.

And it really is, for the most part, amazing. It gives you a wonderful night of musical theater, never really touching on the not-so-much part.

The cast, lead by veteran actor John Preece in the roll of Tevye, the poor Jewish milkman with five daughters, brings to life all of the rich characters in this Tony Award-winning musical.

And the music, which includes such great songs as "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Matchmaker," is in wonderful hands with this cast and orchestra.

While the word "timeless" is often thrown around about shows, it really sticks when it comes to the words and music here. Because while this the story that centers around a group of Jewish people living in a small town in Russia in 1905, this is really the story of family, and people, struggling to find the balance when traditions inevitably evolve.

How do you move ahead into a new era and still remain together as a family?

And the show is often familiar to people because this is a show so often done by high schools or children's theater companies.

So, there may be a hesitation about spending money to see a show that you've probably seen a number of times.

Yet, it is another whole world to see the work in the hands of veteran actors, singers and dancers. And certainly worth the price.

The show really does revolve around Tevye -- the papa. And so it rises and falls with the actor who takes it on.

And two actors -- Zero Mostel and Chaim Topol -- are associated with the role. Topol is probably most familiar as he played Tevye in the film version. He was chosen for that role over Mostel as producer-director Norman Jewison felt Mostel's portrayal was too broad, too comic, campy, over the top, which is how it is played by Preece, who has done this role in more than 1,700 performances.

He plays to the audience with eye roles and broad asides. If you saw Topol in the film, who was more sedate, Preece's performance can feel a bit overwhelming. But never enough to spoil any part of the evening or the enjoyment.