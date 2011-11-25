Holiday gifts: Rethinking, reworking and recycling gifts

There is a lot of buzz this holiday season about gift giving. People are interested in saving money, buying American and especially, supporting local businesses. One thing that remains constant is that it is the thought that counts. And in that spirit, we are offering some great ideas for thoughtful gifts and gift wrappings.

Go vintage

There is nothing more fun than spending a few hours perusing the local antique and resale shops for vintage gifts. Some of my favorite gifts have been retro serving pieces and glassware, jewelry, scarves and fun vintage linens.

Old family photos call for period appropriate frames, and these can be found easily in antique malls. Book stalls may yield a hard to find cookbook, or that book of old maps that someone special on your list would love. Paper ephemera from the past makes an exciting way to embellish your gifts too.

Repurposing old scarves

Take a closer look at those wonderful old scarves that you love but haven't worn in years. A few simple stitches can turn them into new, and useful accessories again. Cut a scarf that is too long or bulky and stitch the ends together to create an infinity (circle) scarf.

Felt or velvet flowers, beads, old jewelry and ribbon trim can be used to jazz up a plain scarf. Fabric glue is easily available in the craft section of most stores.

Personalize gift wrap

You can take any old photo to a copy center and have it blown up into a piece of paper large enough to wrap many gifts. An old picture of you and sister as kids? Mom and Dad's wedding portrait? Use your imagination and search the house for vintage post cards, antique prints and even magazine pages that would make a great image. Think black and white to save money.

Pine cones, seed pods, twigs, evergreen sprigs, hard berries, like hawthorn and rose hips. ... even milkweed pods, make great gift embellishments. A can of red or gold spray paint and some glitter spray will dress them up for the holidays, but my favorite way to go is au naturelle, on brown craft paper.

Decoupage it

Decoupage can be as easy or as challenging as you make it. Kids can use this old craft technique to create unique boxes or actual gift items. Our little red box, made from magazine ads, tissue paper and an old, found flower, makes a perfect gift box for a small item.

We are always attracted to those beautiful silk screened napkins that look to delicate and pretty to use, right? It turns out that they are perfect for decoupage, because the thin paper molds perfectly to items. To make our pretty plate, just cut the napkin to size, apply Mod Podge (available at craft stores) to the plate and carefully place the napkin. Smooth out any wrinkle or bubbles with damp finger tips and let dry overnight. You can seal the back with acrylic spray sealer.

Wine snobbers

Ever wonder what to do with those wine corks you've been collecting? If there is a fisherman on your list, you can make them into bobbers. We like to call them wine snobbers, as you may use the opportunity to show off your great taste in wines.

Use a small drill bit to make a hole through the length of the cork. Then use a large, round toothpick to stick in the hole. The toothpick holds your line in place after you have threaded it through the hole. You can varnish the corks and paint the toothpicks to jazz up this totally fun and free, handmade gift.