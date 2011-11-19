Bradley: Court ruling leaves McCue with choice

Victoria McCue, presently serving a 20-year sentence for the murder of her husband, Brian McCue, in 2005, will be able to seek a new trial under a recent Illinois Supreme Court ruling.

The high court's ruling in another precedent-setting case came only five days after an appeals court shot down McCue's own appeal in which she accused her son of killing his father with a handgun.

McCue's son, Corey McCue, of Bradley, was never a suspect in his father's Nov. 9, 2005, murder and was not charged in the case.

"It's an unusual situation," said Fletcher Hamill, assistant appellate defender, who represented McCue in her appeal. "She was pleased. She wanted this, and she can definitely decide to go to trial."

The high court's ruling voided all plea agreements between defendants and prosecutors if a mandatory sentence wasn't included for using a gun in a crime -- if the weapon is mentioned in the agreement. That leaves her with the option of either seeking a new plea deal with prosecutors for her 20-year sentence or seek a new trial.

McCue was charged with first-degree murder and a second gun charge for the shooting death of her husband in their Bradley home. Brian McCue, an employee of Bradley's utilities department, had worked for the village for more than 27 years as a maintenance technician.

Victoria McCue is serving her sentence at Lincoln Correctional Center and has been incarcerated since the incident occurred, and is not eligible for parole.

The gun charge could have extended her 20-year prison term to a minimum of 45 years, but the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office agreed to drop the gun charges in exchange for her guilty plea.

Hamill said McCue's case is only one of two in Illinois that have been overturned under the Supreme Court ruling thus far, but more are likely to come.

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jamie Boyd said his office is preparing to retry the case if McCue seeks a new trial.

"At this point, we'll get the case ready for trial," Boyd said. "If she wants to talk about a plea again, we'll listen to what she has to say. But if a new plea is entered, there will certainly be a level of scrutiny applied so she won't be able to vacate it again."

McCue's failed appeal alleged her attorneys ignored her when she claimed to be innocent and failed to investigate information she provided them about her son to prove it.

Bradley Police Chief Steve Coy said Corey was never a suspect in the case.

"Corey McCue was questioned, but he was not charged with a crime in the case," Coy said. "There is nothing there with him being a suspect."

The appellate court ruled McCue's appeal was "frivolous and patently without merit."