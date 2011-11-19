A Day in the Life: Sunrise Farms, Inc., of rural St. Anne

<em><strong>(Editor's Note: The Daily Journal's Day in the Life photo series usually focuses on one individual and a random page from that person's diary. This week, however, the spotlight is on the work environment first, and the people take secondary roles.)</strong></em>

There are 40 horses and an odd assortment of recently-rescued, adoption-ready cats and dogs in and around the busy stables at Sunrise Farms, Inc., of rural St. Anne.

Since cats are nocturnal and horses only sleep a couple of hours a day, it's hard to say when the day starts here. So let's start when the people come in.

4:20 a.m. -- Wilfredo Gomez, of Kankakee, arrives and turns on some lights to begin cleaning stalls. He knows all of the horses by name and makes a little quiet conversation with each them, in Spanish, as he follows his familiar routine.

6:30 a.m. -- Dottie Ford, the mother of stable owner Karen Hemza, comes in and begins feeding the horses. In the course of a day, Gideon, Sassy, Willow, Strawberry Shortcake and their hoofed homies will go through 15 bales of hay and 150 pounds of grain each day.

8:30 a.m. -- Hemza returns from dropping off her first grader, and begins the process of turning the horses out to pasture. There are 15 different paddock areas and the horses, including Riley, Sasha, Faxy and the two Joeys, are segregated according to gender and temperament.

10:40 a.m. -- A friend of the stable drops off a cat that's been abandoned when his family moved. Hemza finds an isolated place for the scared, fluffy guy. Over the 19 years she has run this place, she has also taken in donkeys, goats and a Vietnamese pig.

11:50 a.m. -- A riding lesson begins and Skeeter comes into a 60 feet by 130 feet indoor exercise space. Hadleigh Loitz, 9, of Grant Park, has been taking lessons here for four years. She says she enjoys coming to the stable and visiting with the animals. For her birthday parties, she asks for donations for the rescued animals instead of presents.

1:30 p.m. -- Young people seem to love working here and Amanda Krawiec, 18, of Kankakee comes in to exercise and groom horses. Emma Posthumus, 14, of Bourbonnais, likes helping younger students with lessons. Ericka Randazzo, 17, of Bradley, still comes out to ride, but she took some time off from working to focus more on her senior year of high school studies.

2:15 p.m. -- Hemza gets time to work with a couple of her younger horses. She gets in some riding time and trains them for working with less experienced riders. Later, she will work with some of the horses who competed in equestrian competition.

3:05 p.m. -- Tim Koster, 17, of St. Anne arrives and its time to bring the horses back to their stalls and feed them again. It's also time for some of the therapeutic riding lessons. Disabled riders bond with certain horses and riders' motor skills are improved in the process.

4:30 p.m. -- Some horses are boarded here for private owners and this is a time when they start coming in to groom their 1,000-pound pets.

6:45 p.m. -- Hemza makes one last check on horses, cats, dogs and visitors and goes home for dinner. She might also take some time for planning the next horse show here. There are usually six shows a year on the grounds, and the Hemzas attend a dozen others.

9:15 p.m. -- Some of the cats are getting in place for naps around their favorite stalls and the horses, including Grasshopper, Rose, Ashley and Lucky, are adjusting to the quiet nighttime environment. They probably hear Hemza make a final "bed-check," but this is the end of the humans' day here.