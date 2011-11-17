Kankakee: Bowling for fame

Strip away the glitz, multimillion dollar acting salaries, petulant directors and high-powered producers -- and you can begin to imagine what independent moviemaker John Brandt, of Kankakee, is trying to do.

A retired merchant of art and antiques, Brandt, 66, has an admittedly wacky sense of humor and a longstanding interest in writing and cinema. And now he's armed with a self-written screenplay, a digital camera, some key friends, and the drive to create a film -- a film he will enter in the Sundance and Tribeca film festivals.

Maybe that sounds like a pipe dream, but Brandt has his feet firmly on the ground. He has established a budget. The date is set for auditions. The shooting schedule runs from December through April. And next fall, he will enter "Ten Pins in the Sky" in those popular coming-out parties for new, low-budget movies.

"The Sundance rules are really aimed at movies like mine," he said. "Foreign films are not allowed. You're not allowed to use professional actors. You're not allowed to pay the cast.

"And the entry fee is only $45," he continued. "It's something like $95 for Tribeca. The judges might only screen a few minutes and decide to trash it. Or they might watch all of it. And still trash it. But they might also let it in."

Whether his madcap comedy makes the cut or not, Brandt will have accomplished a goal, an ambition born of two unique items that helped create the storyline of what he hopes will become a successful 90-minute feature film.

"I had this old black-and-white photo of a 1936 bowling team from Joliet," he said. "I couldn't identify any of the men in it, but I feel like I've come to know them.

"And I thought bowling would lend itself to a funny movie. I thought it would be about these five guys going for a championship. I needed a plotline and that's when I found a bowling trophy for sale online."

For $12, a seller in Israel shipped Brandt a small statuette featuring a woman in a long skirt throwing -- with two hands -- a tarnished little bowling ball. The plate at the bottom states "Tel-Aviv Women's Bowling Championship, 1936."

With these two inspirations, Brandt created a story that presents two timelines, one set in 1936 and another in 1966. He developed characters, including a young Albert Einstein, a Kankakee librarian and a teacher, sinister government agents, and a host of other oddballs.

"The setting is Kankakee, but we will shoot the bowling scenes at a little six-lane alley in Fowler, Ind.," he said. "It was built in the 1940s and almost nothing has been changed over the years.

"It'll be perfect. I can already see the smoke machine, and the slow motion ball coming out of smoke and into the pins."

The auditions are set for Nov. 26, starting at 9 a.m., at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. Notices in some Chicago theater publications have already yielded a turnout of at least 75 actors and actresses willing to work without pay.

"We have people who worked at Steppenwolf and the Goodman theaters. I have one young girl who has been in something like 10 films already. It's important to these people to get their names on the Internet Movie Database.

"I can see other (actors) at the auditions. I just need them to email me a photo and a short bio," Brandt said. "There are six lead roles and 12 supporting roles and some extras in the cast, so we need a certain look and certain ages for some characters."

Brandt has lined up the background music. He has found a director of photography. And he has a friend who can help with editing and computer graphics. Maybe more importantly, he is also assured of the support of his wife Christin and his son Theodore.

"I couldn't have done this without them -- or those digital cameras," he said. "The finished product looks like film, but I could have never afforded film.

"As it is, this is going to cost me between $10,000 to $15,000. And that's just for some incidentals and the food. I won't pay the actors, but I will feed them a little."