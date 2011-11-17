Dennis Yohnka: Family at crux of holiday season

Are you tired of the "holiday creep?" No, that's not the guy who wears a Santa hat all season, although that does bother me.

The actual "holiday creep" is that tendency to push the Christmas season earlier and earlier. The Black Friday sales now start on Thanksgiving night at some stores. We used to complain at how soon Christmas items hit some shelves; now, they share the shelves with the Halloween merchandise at some stories.

Sure, it's a big deal to businesses worldwide. I get that. And, I admit that we put up some holiday lights Sunday -- but we won't plug them in until the day after Thanksgiving.

I think this is just one of those times when I can't win the battle. So, I'm ready to quit fighting and make an ally out of the holiday creep. And, now that I'm part of the movement, I'm going to get a head start at tugging your seasonal heartstrings.

You see, I was touched by the message I heard recently from the folks at Starfish Family Homes. This is the local group that provides homes for children who have been neglected or abused in their parents' homes.

They tell me there are about 170 children in Kankakee County who need foster care. The cases in Iroquois County and the rest of The Daily Journal readership area probably bring that number to more than 300. And the Starfish plan is to build homes, staff them with two sets of caring "parents" and provide a healthy environment where these children can stay together with their siblings.

Coming from a family of five, I can't imagine my life if we had been split up and sent to two or three or even four different families. And I can't imagine any family with a grocery budget big enough to have taken all of us, but mostly I think about the experiences we would have missed.

The Christmas spirit was always hardy in our house, but my sister Teresa probably has the strongest ties to Santa. There was a year when my sister Sue's young girls were getting special dolls that Teresa was bringing them from Chicago on Christmas Eve.

Then a snowstorm closed Interstate 57. But my sister is no quitter.

Teresa got herself to the train station, and she waited all night in the crowd. Christmas Eve among strangers all waiting to be somewhere else -- it sounds so depressing.

Of course, she didn't sleep, and the train didn't leave the station until after 3:30 a.m. So she had to be dragging when she arrived in Kankakee around 5 a.m. Sue's husband, Jim, picked Teresa up, and they rushed back just before Brooke and Krista woke up and started looking for Santa's gifts.

She may have grabbed a nap later that day, but Teresa hasn't slowed down since that heroic effort. She still goes crazy for a bunch of nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews. She even orchestrates an annual holiday party -- that's also a birthday observance for our late mother and; her twin sister, Christine -- at the Merkle- Knipprath Catholic Home in Clifton.

But I digress. I wanted to use this column to talk about the Starfish project. And I needed to remind you that these homes are looking for more foster parents. To find out more about how that would work, call them at 815-802-6040, or go to their website at www.starfishhomes.org.

I can't help imagining the life of a child who has been removed from his or her home because of an unsafe environment, especially at this time of year. A child would have to wonder if Santa will ever find the right house. And logically, these kids might fear that there will be no Christmas at all for them, not without mom and dad.

So I wanted to plant a seed today. I wanted to remind you how important family is, and I wanted you to keep in mind that some children are going to need to rebuild their family before they can make any holiday memories.

I know that there will be other Christmas seasons for these kids. Maybe those will be better. But maybe their better times will start with this holiday season.

No one can promise that there won't be other hard times ahead for these kids. Like those starfish on the beach, we can't save all of them. But maybe we can save one holiday for one kid. And, like the starfish in the old story, I sure bet it will matter that we tried -- especially for that boy or girl.

ONE MORE NOTE: I forgot to mention some of those smile makers I wrote about last week. My old school friend Don Price sent me an email noting that he feels better just thinking about the homecooked fried chicken his grandmother served. On the other side of the ledger he complained about people who don't use turn signals, especially in heavy traffic.

And there was a caller who preferred to remain anonymous, who said he enjoys the fact that he can still walk into his bank and see three or four workers look up and greet him by name. We won't go into the name of the bank here, but I think that's a good one, too.

Dennis Yohnka is a reporter and regular columnist with The Daily Journal and can be reached by email at dyohnka@ daily-journal.com.