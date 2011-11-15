Manteno: Church loses bid to pay less for road

A Manteno church will have to chip in as much as other developers toward the proposed reconstruction of Kankakee County Highway 9 (9000N Road) after a county committee recently rejected its bid to pay less.

The Building and Highway Committee last week voted down a request by Risen Savior Ev. Lutheran Church, located at 499 Park St., to kick in less than half of what the county estimates the church's share would be toward the $7 million project.

"Our church would receive the least amount of benefit of a five-lane road," said Tom Taden, a church leader, at the Nov. 10 meeting.

Church officials have argued that the congregation would not cause a substantial increase to traffic and therefore should not pay as much as other developers.

The church hopes to relocate to six acres of land it owns on County Highway 9, which county officials anticipate will be expanded from two to five lanes to keep up with increased development.

When that happens remains uncertain.

Manteno's main corridor between Illinois Route 50 and Illinois Route 45/52 has been on the county's to-do list for quite some time but is still several years off, at best.

County officials estimate the project will include $4.8 million in federal funds, $537,000 in state funds and $1.69 million in local funding. Local businesses and developers will be asked to contribute to the cost of the new road based on the length of road fronting their property.

"We don't have the revenue mechanism to support that kind of development," said county engineer Jim Piekarczyk.

The church would be required to contribute $39,000, according to current estimates. It requested that amount be reduced to $16,000.

Taden said church officials have not yet discussed the committee's decision or plans to appeal.