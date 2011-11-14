Mike Frey: Shoeshine helps polish resume

It's always good to have a backup plan, and if the day comes when I have to find another way to make a living, shining shoes can now be considered an option.

Job training came last Saturday, when I joined Bill Yohnka at the Kankakee Winter Market held at the Majestic Theatre. While I momentarily traded in newspaper duties to man the shine box, Yohnka took time away from his roles as executive director of the Kankakee Development Corp. and morning host on WKAN radio to the same.

It was done for a good cause, as the money raised goes to the Community Resource Center of Kankakee, a place that continues to offer after-school activities for local youths despite recent funding cuts.

Tom Shamblin, one of the Majestic owners, gave Yohnka and I some training and we were good to go. It's a pretty simple procedure: First you apply some conditioner to the footwear, then you apply the polish. You finish with a good buffing, and the shine on the shoes, along with a vote of confidence from the customer, brings a smile to your face.

Now, it's evident the occupation of shoe shiner is not exactly the most esteemed position one can hold. In fact, in the classic mobster movie "Goodfellas,'' one of the characters is killed after he insults a fellow gangster over his previous job as a shoeshine boy.

But the experience reminds me of this -- all honest forms of work are meaningful and dignified. They have purpose. While I long ago moved on from my job as a dishwasher at the old Hunk's Pancake House on Washington Avenue in Kankakee, I have never tried to hide the fact I once busted suds to help make ends meet. Instead, I'm rather proud of it. The same goes for the shoeshining gig.

The winter market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for the near future, and Yohnka wants to keep the shining shoes for charity thing going each week. Stop by and get your shoes shined, or better yet, contact Yohnka at 815-933-0462 if you're willing to help out.

* * *

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 745 is also involved in performing good deeds for the community, and last month, the annual Tootsie Roll Drive to benefit the developmentally disabled was held.

People donate money and get some candy in exchange. A couple of Knights who were working in front of the Kankakee Walmart on the afternoon of Oct. 14 got more than they bargained for when a fairly new men's wedding ring was dropped in the bucket.

The Knights of Columbus let Walmart personnel know it has the ring, but no one has stepped forward to claim it. So Terry Memenga, the K of C executive director, called The Daily Journal offices seeking further help in finding the owner.

"It's a nice ring,'' Memenga said. "This is unusual. To my knowledge this is the first time we've got a wedding band.''

Memenga has no plans to bring it to a nearby pawn shop. Instead, he would like to put it back in the hands of the owner. Might it belong to you? If so, call the Knights of Columbus at 815-932-2031.

Mike Frey is the metro editor of The Daily Journal. He can be reached by telephone at 815-937-3343 or by email at mfrey@daily-journal.com.