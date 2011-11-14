Kankakee, Iroquois counties: Blood donors needed

The holidays are always busy, but the need for blood donations doesn't slow down. Find time to give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood to the American Red Cross. The following blood drives are scheduled in our area:
Dec. 1 -- noon-6 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais
Dec. 3 -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Third and Division streets, Aroma Park
Dec. 5 -- 3-6 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais
Dec. 5 -- noon-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Hall, 225 E. Third St., Herscher
Dec. 7 -- 1-7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 124 S. Second St., Cissna Park
Dec. 8 -- noon-6 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais
Dec. 8 -- 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Provena St. Mary's Hospital Conference Center, 500 W. Court St., Kankakee
Dec. 9 -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Iroquois Memorial Hospital American Red Cross Bus, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka
Dec. 10 -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church American Red Cross Bus, 119 W. Bethel Drive, Bourbonnais
Dec. 12 -- 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Donovan High School Gym, 600 North St., Donovan
Dec. 14 -- 1-7 p.m., Leo Hassett Center Community Room, 211 N. Main St., Manteno
Dec. 15 -- noon-6 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais
Dec. 19 -- 3-6:30 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais
Dec. 22 -- noon-6 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais
Dec. 22 -- noon-4 p.m., Court Street Ford American Red Cross Bus, 558 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais
Dec. 26 -- 2-6 p.m., Momence Fire Department Meeting Room, 15 N. Pine St., Momence
Dec. 29 -- noon-6 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais
For information call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.