Kankakee, Iroquois counties: Blood donors needed

The holidays are always busy, but the need for blood donations doesn't slow down. Find time to give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood to the American Red Cross. The following blood drives are scheduled in our area:

Dec. 1 -- noon-6 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais

Dec. 3 -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Third and Division streets, Aroma Park

Dec. 5 -- 3-6 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais

Dec. 5 -- noon-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Hall, 225 E. Third St., Herscher

Dec. 7 -- 1-7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 124 S. Second St., Cissna Park

Dec. 8 -- noon-6 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais

Dec. 8 -- 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Provena St. Mary's Hospital Conference Center, 500 W. Court St., Kankakee

Dec. 9 -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Iroquois Memorial Hospital American Red Cross Bus, 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka

Dec. 10 -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church American Red Cross Bus, 119 W. Bethel Drive, Bourbonnais

Dec. 12 -- 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Donovan High School Gym, 600 North St., Donovan

Dec. 14 -- 1-7 p.m., Leo Hassett Center Community Room, 211 N. Main St., Manteno

Dec. 15 -- noon-6 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais

Dec. 19 -- 3-6:30 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais

Dec. 22 -- noon-6 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais

Dec. 22 -- noon-4 p.m., Court Street Ford American Red Cross Bus, 558 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais

Dec. 26 -- 2-6 p.m., Momence Fire Department Meeting Room, 15 N. Pine St., Momence

Dec. 29 -- noon-6 p.m., Kankakee Blood Donation Center, 20 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais

For information call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.