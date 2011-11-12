Ron Jackson: Futility part of being a Cubs fan

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal Nov. 5, 2011</strong>

I refuse to get emotionally caught up in all the hoopla about the Chicago Cubs hiring a whole new administrative regime. Yes, the trio of Batman- sidekick-like gurus is interesting. But it seems more like three Boy Robins, and hopefully wise young men, followed a star to the north side of Chicago to perform a miracle. It would make a great movie.

That is where it gets tricky for me. Once upon a time, a long, long time ago, a little boy prayed daily that the Cubs would win a World Series before he died. Sometime later he prayed that they would just get to play in one. Now, he doesn't know what he wants. While that description may fit millions of little boys, it is actually me.

Can new Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein, a man not yet 40 years old, do the unthinkable? Can he lead the Cubs to a World Series Championship? Can he break whatever curses have been allegedly responsible for the Cubs' century-old futility like he did for Boston? Can he throw my sports metabolism out of whack?

Meanwhile, I will remain reluctantly optimistic about the Cubs' chances of becoming champs of baseball. It would undoubtedly be a good thing for many if they finally won it all. But I'm at a point, now, where it would drastically change my view of the world. Having lived all my life with the Cubs being perennial losers, I've become used to it, and it would take some help accepting the change. It would be comparable to having all the dysfunctions in my life suddenly disappear.

Epstein has already made a couple moves that gives him some instant credibility. He fired the Cubs' most recent manager, Mike Quade, and did not even give Cubs icon, fan favorite, and minor league winner, Ryne Sandberg, a shot.

Not even considering Sandberg for any position with the major league club creates another dilemma. The St. Louis Cardinals, of all teams, has expressed an interest in Sandberg as their manager. Should Sandberg be hired as the next St. Louis manager, would I wish more for him to lead the Cardinals to the World Series before the Theo Epstein group takes the Cubs there? As blasphemous as it sounds, I would root for Ryno, for no other reason than to keep my dysfunctional lifestyle intact. The last time a former Chicago Cub with little experience went to St. Louis, the Cardinals won a World Series. Lou Brock played in three World Series for the Cardinals, winning two.

Epstein has a five-year contract to work his magic. The most recent unsuccessful saviors, Dusty Baker and Lou Piniella were run out of town after roughly three or four years. It's too early to get excited. But with a few more shrewd and unpredictable moves, the young gang could create a hope that will keep us warm through the predicted extreme winter ahead. Just don't bring back the unreliable nutcase, Carlos Zambrano.

I have become accustomed to the Cubs' predictability. Having an under .500 team one year, a teaser the next with a second-place division finish, or a division winner on occasion is like knowing what you're going to get for Christmas in September. The Cubs are still my favorite baseball team, and I'm fine with a respectable team every decade or so.

But to actually have them win it all would be like waking up as a lottery winner and not owing a dime to anyone. And having millions of people happy about it.

That is very scary.

