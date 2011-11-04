Manteno: Coach remembered for inspiring students, faculty, friends

Cory Blanchette's death came too soon, but in talking with his students and colleagues, it's clear he left a lasting mark on many hearts during his 37 years.

Blanchette, a popular teacher and coach at Manteno High School, died Tuesday after being struck by a car while jogging in the early morning hours. Police have not issued any violations against the driver but are still investigating.

And the people who knew him are still trying to deal with the loss.

Manteno Principal Paul Russert said Blanchette walked away from a union pipe fitting job to enter teaching when the economy was strong. He joined the high school faculty in 2010, well aware of the money he was forfeiting through the job transition.

"He certainly didn't come to this profession for the money. He believed in kids. ... He was doing a phenomenal job here," Russert said.

Blanchette was a force at Manteno before ever teaching there. He coached wrestling and football for several years before becoming a teacher.

In fact, Blanchette was the first Manteno coach to preside over a program that won a state championship. In 2007, wrestler Ross George won the 130-pound weight class at the state meet. Last February, his wrestling team became the first in school history to win a regional championship.

Ryan Kemp, Dwight Township High School's athletic director, worked in the same role at Manteno for several years.

He said, "One thing I can honestly say about Cory is that he was a better man than I."

Kemp said the best way to describe Blanchette is to walk inside Manteno High's wrestling room. There Blanchette hung inspirational quotes, individual and team statistics, wins and losses all pristinely displayed.

Also there was his motto: "One Family Building A Tradition."

The last correspondence Kemp had with Blanchette was an email and photograph of Blanchette and his family that came about 8:15 p.m. Monday. The whole family had been out for Halloween trick-or-treating, including his wife and four children who were dressed as Star Wars characters. Blanchette was Darth Vader.

Football team to honor coach

Manteno's football team will carry a collective heavy heart into its first-ever, second-round Class 4A IHSA football playoff game against Rochester Saturday afternoon.

Blanchette was the head coach of the sophomore team but a supporter of the varsity crew as well.

To honor the man who helped them achieve success, there will be a decal on each of the players' helmets. The decal, Russert said, will simply read "CB."

And if Blanchette left a legacy to his students, perhaps it is best summarized by Doug Melia, who learned of Blanchette's death at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Blanchette, he said, was a consummate role model.

"I couldn't believe it. He was so young, so healthy. He didn't deserve this. He helped turn a lot of young boys into young men.

"He taught me about discipline. He taught me to believe in myself. He was like a father figure to me -- like he was for a lot of other athletes," said Melia, a 2010 Manteno graduate who served as varsity wrestling team captain his junior and senior years. "He taught us what we could do for ourselves."

Said Melia, "I can tell you he made me a better person."