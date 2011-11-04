Kankakee: Foreclosure workshop canceled without warning

A free home foreclosure prevention workshop was canceled without warning Thursday evening. The event, scheduled to be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kankakee, was organized by the Neighborhood Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Sarasota, Fla.

A receptionist at the contact number provided for event reservations was unaware of the cancellation, but thought the session might have been dropped due to low expected attendance. She added that there was no information available regarding a rescheduled visit.

There were several people planning to attend the workshop who were turned away at the door.

Dolly Hiller, a spokeswoman for the Sarasota, Fla.-based community foundation, said this morning she was trying to find out why the workshop had been canceled.

The Neighborhood Community Foundation's stated mission is to help residents develop a better understanding of the foreclosure process, their legal rights and options available to them, so they can remain in their homes. Adam Tracy, a Chicago-based foreclosure defense attorney, was to be the workshop's keynote speaker in Kankakee

~ Lee Provost