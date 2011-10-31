Kankakee County: Airport honors former board member

The Greater Kankakee Airport hosted its first ever Fall Open House Saturday, and in doing so, honored a beloved friend and airport board member in the process.

Donald Beaupre, who served as a Kankakee Valley Airport Authority board member for 36 years, passed away last December and was remembered Saturday, as a granite plaque dedicated in his honor was mounted in the airport's maintenance building. Beaupre played a integral role in the building's construction, said Blair Wilson, airport manager, in an email.

The airport is located at 813A E. 4000S Road in Kankakee.

Aside from the special commemoration, the open house allowed airport tenants, board members, staff and the general public to learn more about the airport.

~ Joe Alberico