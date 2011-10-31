High school football playoff field features 4 survivors

Four local high school football teams advanced to play at least one more game after winning their first-round playoff games over the weekend.

Three other squads weren't as fortunate.

Manteno, Bishop McNamara and Coal City, all participating in the Illinois High School Association Class 4A bracket, were victorious in their contests, as was Wilmington in the 3A field.

Watseka lost its Class 3A game to Oregon. Central, of Clifton, and Momence fell to Sterling Newman Catholic and Orion, respectively, in 2A action.

Manteno topped Peoria Notre Dame to set up a second-round contest with Rochester. If the Panthers win that game, they'll face the winner of this weekend's game between Bishop McNamara and Prairie Central.

After topping Fenger over the weekend, Coal City will travel to Stillman Valley for its second-round game. Interstate Eight rival Wilmington easily bested Taylor Ridge Rockridge 34-13 Saturday and will host Winnebago.

Momence was involved in one of the highest-scoring games in IHSA postseason history, but came up just short in a 65-60 loss to Orion. Junior running back DeAndre Wright rushed for 304 yards and five touchdowns (plus a sixth TD on a kickoff return) in the loss. He ended the season with an astounding 2,515 rushing yards and 39 total TDs.