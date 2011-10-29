Events for veterans announced

Local veterans' groups are staging two upcoming public events.

The Veterans' Assistance Commission of Kankakee County is planning a Nov. 3 outreach program at the Hidden Cove Sportsplex in Bradley. And the Kankakee Veterans' Council has announced plans for its Nov. 11 Veterans Day observance.

The daylong outreach program will start at 8 a.m., and will offer blood pressure checks, consultations on Veterans Affairs health care regulations, flu shots, hair cuts, dental and hearing screenings, legal services and other informational efforts.

The event will involve a wide range of groups with representatives on hand from the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, the state's Employment Services, Rehabilitation Services and Human Services departments, and the Illinois Small Business Development Center, the Disabled American Veterans, Dr. James Martell (dentist), Premier Fitness, Marriage Inc., Beltone Hearing Center, the American Red Cross of Kankakee County and other nonprofit groups and businesses.

For more information, contact Karen Smietanski, the assistant superintendent for the Veterans' Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, at 815-937-8489.

The Veterans Day ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m., in the Let Freedom Ring Garden in Gov. Small Memorial Park. The event will be highlighted by an address from retired U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Richard Bateman. Closing ceremonies will include Face to the East, a rifle volley to commemorate the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the time of the formal end of World War I.

Marine spokesman Stanley Olenjack noted that visitors who cannot stand for long periods of time should bring chairs for the event. He added that in case of rain, the ceremony will be moved to the Kankakee VFW Post 2857, 756 W. Jeffery St.

The event is co-sponsored by the Kankakee American Legion Post 85, Kankakee Disabled American Veterans Chapter 34, Kankakee Marine Corps League Detachment 1253, Kankakee Veterans' Assistance Council and the local VFW.

For more information on the Veterans Day ceremony, contact Olenjack at 815-674-2440.