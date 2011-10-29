Bernard's job revives debate over county board meetings

<em>Published in The Daily Journal Oct. 10, 2011</em>

Ann Bernard, the most vocal Democrat on the Republican-controlled Kankakee County Board, has a new job.

Ordinarily, that wouldn't be news. Except Bernard's recent employment just might be the ammo Democrats need to bolster their case for evening meetings.

"The people that run the county board do not want people who work for a living on that board," Bernard said.

After missing September's meeting, Bernard said she will take time off from her teaching job at Kankakee High School each month to make future meetings and she vows to keep up with her committee meetings, too. They all meet at 9 a.m.

Whether or not county meetings are accessible to the public is hardly a new debate. Last year, Democrats ran on a campaign to push the meetings later in the day to allow the working public to attend and even run for elected office. But the board remained solidly Republican and the question has been reduced to a simmer.

Kankakee County Board Chairman Mike Bossert this year briefly considered moving some of the committee meetings into evening hours, but has since stood pat on the current schedule.

"I think my board is comfortable with daytime meetings," Bossert said last week. "I don't see us changing that anytime soon."

There are exceptions, of course. County Board meetings are held at night when public hearings are mandated by law. Whether they are well attended depends largely on the agenda.

Earlier this year, a redistricting hearing packed the fourth floor of the county building with Sun River Terrace residents who opposed the redrawn map.

A hearing on public bonds -- a no less important subject -- attracted no one.

Twice in the last 15 years, the board held evening meetings on a trial basis but reverted back to business hours when few residents showed much interest.

The City Council has long held evening meetings, but that appears to be the exception to the rule.

In counties surrounding Kankakee, board meetings are typically held in the morning, including Will and Iroquois counties. Will County does, however, post video footage of its meetings online.

There has been at least one casualty of the morning schedule.

In February, Marcus Hubert, a Democrat from Bradley, was voted off the board after he won his seat in the 2010 election, when he found a new job in Joliet and missed three months' worth of meetings.

Bossert appointed John Byrne, a Republican, to the seat.

The move reeked of political gamesmanship, but everything by and large was done above board.

Hubert never took his oath of office and that meant his seat could, legally, be declared vacant.

"I did everything I could. I apologize," Hubert said at the time. "But I have bills to pay and a family to support."

As for Bernard, her seat isn't under threat. Bossert said there's no recourse on absent board members. And it certainly isn't politically expedient to knock Bernard off the board that way. In the redrawn map, which Bernard voted against, she must face off with Adam DeGroot in a largely Republican district. Bernard said she hasn't yet decided if she's running.