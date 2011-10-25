Kankakee: Tribute to Senior Citizens returns

The Daily Journal's third annual Tribute to Seniors returns to Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene Wednesday.

The event, which starts at 10 a.m., comes complete with informational programs, exhibitor booths, entertainment and a $3 lunch.

The facilities at 1000 N. Entrance Ave. will accommodate free blood pressure checks and hearing screenings, and programs on understanding medical bills and changes to Social Security. Music by River Street Station is also on the schedule.

The Daily Journal will present awards to both the Senior Citizen Service Provider of the Year and the Senior Citizen of the Year as a way to honor those who play an important role in the community.

Events conclude at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.