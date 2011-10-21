Kankakee County: Group files suit against Manteno temp agency

Larry Fields, 26, of Kankakee, thought he was going to build a better life when he landed a job through Nexus Employment Solutions Plus Inc. It was a foot in the door, a chance at full-time employment in one of the warehouse operations outside of Manteno.

His hope quickly faded.

"I would take the bus out there. Sometimes, it would take two hours," he explained. "I was on the schedule, but they would tell me to wait, and after 45 minutes, they'd come out and say a line was down or they just didn't need me.

"And they'd send me home. I'd wait for the bus and go home. I'd have nothing to show for five hours."

A Joliet-based legal aid group, called Warehouse Workers for Justice, heard dozens of tales just like Fields' story. They know the state regulations regarding show-up pay and other rules regarding temporary workers' rights. And they have found similar violations in the warehouses at the CenterPoint Intermodal Center, in Elwood.

"So we filed suit on behalf of 10 Kankakee workers this week," said Christopher Williams, an attorney for the Workers' Law Office in Chicago. "It's comparable to some of the other temp agency cases we've taken on, but this one includes something new.

"Nexus was charging new employees for their background checks and drug tests. They were deducting it from their checks, and putting the employee's pay below the minimum wage. It's the first time we've seen this."

A Nexus employee who answered the phone at the Manteno location said he had "no knowledge of the suit" and could not comment on a legal matter. The company's corporate headquarters are in Oak Forest.

Disgruntled former employees were not as reticent.

"If we didn't show up 45 minutes early, they wouldn't let us work," said Nancy Price, one of the suit's plaintiffs.

"They never explained the background check to me, but they took money out of my paycheck for it anyway," reported another plaintiff, Sabrina Porter.

The outcome of the suit is not a foregone conclusion, according to Abraham Mwaura, a coordinator for the warehouse workers legal group.

"This goes to a discovery phase next. Attorneys will go over the books and try to calculate what they owe their workers," Mwaura said. "There are no guarantees what they will find, but the largest settlement in one of these cases was a $12 million judgment against Kelly Services."

The local suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Chicago, involves Nexus employees assigned to the Tyson Company's repackaging and transportation center, 1125 W. Sycamore Road. It serves as a distribution center for Mars candy products. Nexus has since lost the contract at Tyson, but serves other clients in the Manteno area.

"The fact that they were handling food all day, and yet they didn't make enough money to feed their own family bothers me," said Tory Moore, a 10-year warehouse temp who now works with the legal group.

"But this is the model of what a lot of businesses would like to do: Temp out the jobs and get out of providing a decent wage, benefits and vacation pay," Mwaura added. "It seems like they're saying: 'All we owe you is poverty.'"

According to statistics provided in the warehouse workers group report on Will County, one out of every four temp workers is on (government) assistance, and 63 percent live under the poverty level.