Kankakee: Mother arrested in stabbing

A Kankakee woman remains in jail for allegedly stabbing a man less than an hour after her two children had been taken into custody by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Dorothy J. Townes, 42, of 196 N. Taylor Ave., Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police Sunday night for aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon after police say she stabbed a man upon learning the department had taken her children.

According the Kankakee County Circuit Clerk's Office, Townes is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $7,500, and she is being held at Jerome Combs Detention Center.

According to police reports, the DCFS tip line was notified at 8:20 p.m. Sunday that two children were left home alone at Townes' residence. Kankakee police responded to that tip and found a 10-year-old had been left to care for a 6-year-old sibling.

A short time later, police were called to Provena St. Mary's Hospital for a victim of a stab wound. An investigation was conducted and police arrested Townes shortly before midnight.

