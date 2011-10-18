Bradley: Baasch to fill school board vacancy

The vacancy on the Bradley Elementary School Board was recently filled when Janna Baasch was appointed to the board.

Baasch, 26, of Bradley, was appointed to the seven-member school board last week. Baasch fills the vacancy left by the September resignation of Nicole McCarty, who had been the board vice president. McCarty is Baasch's sister-in-law.

"She told me she was resigning and it might be something I want to consider," Baasch said. "With my daughter entering the schools in the next couple years, I wanted to get more involved."

The new vice president is Justin Caldwell and Mark Hasemeyer was elected board secretary.

McCarty resigned because she was moving outside of the district's boundaries and into Bourbonnais.

Baasch was one of five applicants who sought appointment to the board.

A 2003 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Baasch lived in Bourbonnais until three years ago when she and her husband, Adam, moved into the village. The couple has a 3-year-daughter.

Baasch is director of Play Palz 101 Inc. in Kankakee near Riverside Medical Center.

Because she is filling an unexpired term, Baasch will have to run for election in spring 2013.

This is the second recent addition to the board. In August, the board appointed Bradley police Sgt. Phil Trudeau to replace Lori Latham who had resigned earlier in the year.