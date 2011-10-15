Police blotter: Oct. 15, 2011

<strong>Armed robbery report</strong>

On Thursday, a Kankakee man reported to city police that he was robbed at gunpoint 10 days earlier at his front door in the 300 block of West Merchant Street, Kankakee.

He told police an unknown black man approached him from behind and put a pistol to his head, then went through his pockets and stole the $661 he had just obtained from cashing his Social Security check.

<strong>Criminal trespass</strong>

Calvin Hall, 31, of 530 S. Third Ave., Kankakee, was arrested by a city police officer at 3:22 p.m. Thursday for refusing to leave a restaurant in the 400 block of South Schuyler Ave., where he had been banned from the property. The arresting officer said he advised Hall to leave several times, but he refused.

<strong>Weapons</strong>

A routine traffic stop turned into a litany of charges for a Kankakee man early Tuesday morning.

R.B. Jones III, of 1005 S. Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 2:50 a.m. by Bourbonnais police for unlawful use of a weapon, possession or use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a firearm owner's identification card, possession of cannabis between 2.5 and 10 grams, and possession of a controlled substance.

The reviewing state's attorney requested two additional charges -- armed violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jones was pulled over for speeding in the 800 block of Gettysburg Drive. An officer reported observing a gun underneath the passenger seat. A plastic bag containing 3.8 grams of marijuana and a pill suspected to be ecstasy were found during a search of the vehicle. The vehicle was towed, and Jones was taken into custody.