Kankakee: Manhunt suspect surrenders

The suspect who was the target of a manhunt on the south edge of Kankakee all morning walked out of a cornfield and surrendered to police at approximately 1:15 p.m. today.

According to a police source, the suspect, a man, was wanted on an outstanding warrant. He exited the backseat of a car and ran after the car was pulled over in the area near The Riverstone Hotel and Conference Center this morning.

Police searched for nearly four hours before he surrendered.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.