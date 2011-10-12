Farmers racing to beat wet weather

On Tuesday afternoon, Theresa Anderson and her father, Dewaine VanHoveln, harvested 770 bushels of corn in preparation for less-than-ideal weather that's expected for the later half of this week.

"We've been working heavy the last week and a half because the weather's good, and it's going to rain," Anderson said.

Anderson wanted to help the 76-year-old VanHoveln, who works his farm near Woodland alone, harvest as much corn as possible before the warm, dry weather turns cool and soggy. The temperatures should reach the mid-70s today for the last time this week. And while the sun is expected to shine, at least partially, according to the National Weather Service, that will change by tonight.

There's a 70 percent chance of rain tonight. Thursday those chances will increase before tapering off Friday and Saturday. Thursday's high should reach 67 degrees before temperatures dip into the low 60s on Friday and Saturday.

At Chebanse Grain, Manager Donald Schafer said area bean fields were 75 to 80 percent done being harvested and farmers were "jumping right into corn." He noted that the recent warm spell has some farmers doing "better than expected," in terms of the corn's moisture content.