Weather: 80s are great, but is another wicked winter in store?

Maybe you could have postponed putting away the patio furniture and digging out the sweaters.

The AccuWeather.com forecast predicts today will be the first of four 80-degree days, our first such warm streak in a month.

And it appears the warm-up will benefit area farmers.

Today's high of 81, Thursday's 82, Friday's 85 and Saturday's 81 have farmers appreciating Mother Nature's free grain-drying services.

"Like any other industry, agriculture involves very narrow profit margins, and the cost of propane for drying grain can be very high," said Chad Miller, director of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau.

"This sunny, breezy weather is going to be a great benefit to the area's farmers and the communities, in general," he said. "What we're seeing this week is a big money-saver."

While Friday is set to top 85, the following Friday will climb no higher than 65. By Oct. 19, the high is expected to creep only to the mid-50s.

Another reason to enjoy this dose of fall warmth: The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting a very cold and snowy winter that will keep drifts around until mid-February.

AccuWeather.com long-range meteorologist Josh Nagelberg added the ominous note to his predictions: "People in Chicago are going to want to move after this winter."