Cross-country brings Limestone pair together

Published in The Daily Journal Sept. 24, 2011

Haley Ireland's positive attitude put her on the path to become a member of the Limestone Grade School cross-country team.

Having Haley, who has been blind since birth, join the team was the idea of coach Jenna Giacchino. Giacchino taught Haley as a fifth-grader at Bonfield Grade School two years ago.

"She was such a great student, and she was able to do everything, and so much more," Giacchino said. "She's got a great attitude about life, and I wanted to push her to do something."

Giacchino knew she'd have to find someone to serve as Haley's guide, and for a while, it seemed like the coach would have to do it herself. That's when Kylie McGregor, a fellow Limestone student, stepped in.

Kylie suffers from Osgood-Schlatter disease, a generally temporary condition in adolescents that makes it painful to run long distances. She was going to take the year off from running -- until she heard Haley was joining the team.

"I look up to her," Kylie said. "I've never heard of anybody running like this before. It's a good experience to help someone like this."

Kylie and Haley didn't know each other well prior to the season, but thanks to some jogs together, that quickly changed.

"They're brand new friends," Haley's mother, Stacy Ireland, said. "They've become really good friends through this. I think it's great."

Stacy had some initial reservations about her daughter joining the team, but she is getting more and more comfortable with each meet. At a recent meet, as they anxiously waited for their daughters to appear from among the trees, she and Deb McGregor, Kylie's mother, chatted about typical mom things. Stacy seemed to be the more nervous one, pacing around much more than Deb.

"C'mon Hale!" she shouted as her daughter jogged out of the trees. Haley and Kylie navigated a series of cones, small hills, paths and patches of grass before taking a trail that led them back into the wooded area.

Haley's form, naturally, isn't as fluid as Kylie's, but she carried on without stopping to walk. At the beginning of the season, Haley said, she "couldn't run around the school" without stopping. Now, those breaks are few and far between.

"The problem is that she is out of shape," Stacy said. "They had to basically teach her how to run."

Haley's cross-country career is a work in progress -- she and Kylie pace well behind the rest of the team -- but she's catching on quickly.

"I was joking the other day with her, 'I can actually see calf muscles,'" Giacchino said. "She has a great attitude for the sport. She loves being around the other girls on the team.

"If she wasn't so gabby, she'd be doing even better."

Sporting several beads of sweat following her two-mile race, Haley vowed she's not going to quit anytime soon.

"Yeah, I'm coming back next year," she said. "I really love it."