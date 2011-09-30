Winning attitude for Watseka

WATSEKA -- When Steve Lucas first met the football team at Watseka High School, most of the players had never heard of him. Five weeks into Lucas' first season as head coach at Watseka, no one on the team has anything but respect for him.

Lucas, an innovative coach with an old-school mentality, has brought a new attitude and a couple hall of fame assistant coaches, Dean Cappel and Rick Odgers, to the Watseka program.

Their arrival has helped the Warriors enjoy their most promising start to a season in more than 15 years. The last time Watseka won its first four games was 1994, a year before many of its players were born.

A 32-24 loss to Momence last week blemished the Warriors' unbeaten streak, but that hasn't dimmed the outlook for the rest of the season. Last year's team, with the same players at more than half of the positions on the field, lost to Momence by 47 points.

That Watseka team finished the season with just two wins. This one looks primed to fulfill a promise Lucas made when he first arrived at the Iroquois County school.

"From day one, he told us, 'We're making the playoffs,'" said junior Austin Blair, the team's top running back, who will be playing in tonight's homecoming game. "Some of us thought he was crazy, but we believe we can now."

